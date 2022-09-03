Stolen peacock idol: Panel to settle flower-or-snake debate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala, on Friday, directed a committee to hold an inquiry into the presence of a flower or snake in the beak of the peacock idol which was stolen from the Mylapore Kapaleeswarar temple.

The committee is going to be set up for identifying temples built as per Agama principles, Directing the committee to carry out the exercise at a quick pace, the bench said if it finds the peacock having a snake in the beak, the present idol need not be replaced and if it is found to be a flower, the idol shall be replaced as per the Agamas.

The court passed the order based on a petition filed by Rangarajan Narasimhan, a temple activist.

He had alleged that the peacock idol with a flower in the beak was stolen in 2004 and thereafter another one with a snake in the beak was placed at the Punnaivananathar Sannathi in the temple.

