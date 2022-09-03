Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco to pay Rs 10 lakh, bear med expenses of minor for 15 yrs: Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

On November 11, 2018, when the victim was standing in front of his house, a transformer outside the compound wall exploded.

Published: 03rd September 2022 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed tangedco to pay Rs 10 lakh solatium to a minor boy who suffered severe burn injuries in 2018 after a transformer exploded near his house.

Justice GR Swaminathan, who was hearing a petition filed by the boy’s mother, further directed Tangedco to shoulder his medical expenses for the next 15 years, noting that the boy needs periodical treatment.

On November 11, 2018, when the victim was standing in front of his house, a transformer outside the compound wall exploded. The victim sustained burns all over his body, except the face, suffering 50% functional disability.

Stating that the incident happened due to the negligence of Tangedco authorities, the boy’s mother filed a petition seeking Rs 25 lakh compensation. However, Tangedco officials denied the allegations saying the transformer was maintained periodically.

Justice Swaminathan observed, “He must have undergone exceptional pain and suffering, which may be continuing till date.” He directed Tangedco to deposit Rs 10 lakh in the boy’s bank account as a fixed deposit within two months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Tangedco GR Swaminathan
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp