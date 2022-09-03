Tangedco to pay Rs 10 lakh, bear med expenses of minor for 15 yrs: Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed tangedco to pay Rs 10 lakh solatium to a minor boy who suffered severe burn injuries in 2018 after a transformer exploded near his house.

Justice GR Swaminathan, who was hearing a petition filed by the boy’s mother, further directed Tangedco to shoulder his medical expenses for the next 15 years, noting that the boy needs periodical treatment.

On November 11, 2018, when the victim was standing in front of his house, a transformer outside the compound wall exploded. The victim sustained burns all over his body, except the face, suffering 50% functional disability.

Stating that the incident happened due to the negligence of Tangedco authorities, the boy’s mother filed a petition seeking Rs 25 lakh compensation. However, Tangedco officials denied the allegations saying the transformer was maintained periodically.

Justice Swaminathan observed, “He must have undergone exceptional pain and suffering, which may be continuing till date.” He directed Tangedco to deposit Rs 10 lakh in the boy’s bank account as a fixed deposit within two months.

