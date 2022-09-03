Will thrive together strengthening historic ties: Stalin to Kerala CM 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief minister MK Stalin met his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday and presented him with a memorandum of schemes that he said would be beneficial to both States.

“We shall thrive together strengthening our historic ties,” he tweeted after the meeting.

The two leaders held discussions on various issues ahead of the 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting being held in Kovalam on Saturday. Issues relating to the Mullaiperiyar dam are also understood to have figured in the discussions.

According to a note from the Kerala CM’s Office, Vijayan suggested that CM-level talks can be held after conducting preliminary discussions on various issues between the chief secretaries of both states. Stalin presented Vijayan with a book titled ‘The Dravidian Model’ authored by Kalaiyarasan A and Vijayabaskar M.

Meanwhile, TN IT Minister Mano Thangaraj, who attended the meeting, praised Kerala’s IT-related development initiatives and said a high-level team from TN will visit Kerala to learn more about its digital university and other educational initiatives. TN Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and TN CM’s Secretaries T Udhayachandran and Anu George were present.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers and ministers of southern states and administrators from the Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will participate in the council meeting being hosted and chaired by Kerala.

