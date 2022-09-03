Home States Tamil Nadu

Will thrive together strengthening historic ties: Stalin to Kerala CM 

The two leaders held discussions on various issues ahead of the 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting being held in Kovalam on Saturday.

Published: 03rd September 2022 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin during his meeting with Pinarayi Vijayan | express

MK Stalin during his meeting with Pinarayi Vijayan | express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief minister MK Stalin met his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday and presented him with a memorandum of schemes that he said would be beneficial to both States.

“We shall thrive together strengthening our historic ties,” he tweeted after the meeting.

The two leaders held discussions on various issues ahead of the 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting being held in Kovalam on Saturday. Issues relating to the Mullaiperiyar dam are also understood to have figured in the discussions. 

According to a note from the Kerala CM’s Office, Vijayan suggested that CM-level talks can be held after conducting preliminary discussions on various issues between the chief secretaries of both states. Stalin presented Vijayan with a book titled ‘The Dravidian Model’ authored by Kalaiyarasan A and Vijayabaskar M.

Meanwhile, TN IT Minister Mano Thangaraj, who attended the meeting, praised Kerala’s IT-related development initiatives and said a high-level team from TN will visit Kerala to learn more about its digital university and other educational initiatives. TN Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and TN CM’s Secretaries T Udhayachandran and Anu George were present.  

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers and ministers of southern states and administrators from the Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will participate in the council meeting being hosted and chaired by Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Pinarayi Vijayan 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting Kovalam
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp