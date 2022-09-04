13-year-old school topper dies after being administered poison by classmate's resentful mother

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: A 13-year-old boy was murdered by his classmate's mother at Karaikal. The woman spiked a drink and served it to the teenager on Friday since she didn't want the boy to outperform her daughter at school. The boy passed away at the hospital on Saturday night.

The accused has been identified as J Sahayarani Victoria (42). She was booked for murder and arrested.

The boy was studying Class 8 in a private school in Karaikal. He was said to be a topper of his class and good in extracurricular activities. Sahayarani was allegedly resentful towards the boy who was faring better than her daughter who studies in the same class.

The school celebrated its annual day on Friday. The boy was scheduled to perform in the cultural events as part of the celebrations. Sahayarani visited the school in the morning, falsely introduced herself as the boy’s mother to the school watchman, gave him a couple of bottles of soft drinks and asked him to give the bottles to the boy.

The boy consumed one of the bottles and soon fell sick. Once he reached home, he threw up. The worried parents rushed him to Karaikal General Hospital where he succumbed.

Earlier, the teenager told his parents what had happened. The parents accessed the school’s surveillance camera footage and identified the woman as Sahayayarani Victoria. Following this, they lodged a complaint with the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Karaikal, R Lokeshwaran told TNIE, ”The accused confessed that she bought the laxative pills from a traditional pharmacy, mixed them in the soft drinks and gave them to the boy through the watchman of the school. She wanted to stop the boy from participating in the school's annual day events. We are waiting for the autopsy reports to find out what was exactly added to the drinks she gave the boy."

Following the boy's death, his parents and relatives protested in front of the hospital all night. They alleged that the hospital did not treat him properly. The protests continued on Sunday morning. Karaikal's Deputy Collector M Adharsh met the family and appeased them by assuring necessary investigations into the incident.

Dr S Madhan Babu, the Regional Medical Officer in Karaikal GH told TNIE, "Our doctors gave him the necessary treatment for poisoning. The boy was conscious and doing better on Saturday. He was under observation and was kept on a liquid diet throughout the day. He vomited at night and then suddenly collapsed. We suspect that he passed away due to asphyxiation due to the entry of food particles into the respiratory system. The exact reason can be explained through the autopsy."

A case has been registered in Karaikal town Police Station against Sahayayarani Victoria under IPC section 302 (murder). The woman would be produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigations are underway.

