Govt negotiating with farmers over Azhiyar water project: KN Nehru

MADURAI/ DINDIGUL: Following opposition from farmers over the Azhiyar integrated drinking water project, the government is negotiating with them as well as conducting special studies on the feasibility of bringing Cauvery water permanently, said Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru after a special review meeting held in Dindigul on Saturday.

"Considering the opposition to the project, research work has been carried out to change the scheme using the Cauvery river as the source of water. However, the project is not abandoned. Negotiations are being held with the protesting farmers through the Minister of Public Works. Water can be withdrawn only after satisfying the farmers. Farmers say that after getting the water they need from Kerala, they can take the water for the integrated drinking water scheme. Negotiations are ongoing," Nehru said.

He added that special orders have been issued for a new integrated drinking water project from Azhiyar Dam at an outlay of Rs 930 crore to 502 rural settlements under Ottansathiram Municipality in Dindigul District, Keeranur and Neikkarapatti Municipalities, 502 rural settlements in Oddanchatram, Thoppampatti, Palani Unions, Udumalaipettai and Madathukulam Unions of Tirupur District.

He also elaborated on various schemes which are currently underway in Dindigul and Theni districts for providing drinking water for the people.

The minister also said that a probe will be held into the financial losses in Dindigul Corporation. "An inquiry will be conducted into the financial loss of Rs 10.15 crore in the Dindigul Corporation. He said that the allegations against the officers who have been working continuously for 11 years in the corporation will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken."

During the review meeting held in Madurai, K N Nehru stated that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has ordered various development projects worth Rs 1,000 crore for the development of Madurai Municipal Corporation areas, Rs 358 crore for drinking water supply projects in the financial year 2022-23, Rs 12.98 crores for the renovation of MGR Bus Stand and construction of an electric crematorium.

During the review meeting, ministers I Periyasamy, A Chakrapani, Additional Chief Secretary Sivadas Meena and several other officials were present.

