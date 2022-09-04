No legal provision to exempt individual users from toll fee payment: Court
The petitioner had sought a service road parallel to the NH, alleging that the service road abruptly stops before the toll plaza forcing motorists to use the NH and pay toll fee.
Published: 04th September 2022 01:48 AM | Last Updated: 04th September 2022 01:48 AM | A+A A-
Justice R Vijayakumar pointed out that the only provision available for granting the exemption is Rule 3 of National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.
That apart, the Union government is empowered to exempt only a section of the National Highway (NH) and it is not empowered to grant exemption to individual users, except vehicles belonging to dignitaries mentioned in Rule 11, the judge added. He also rejected the petitioner's contentions relating to the location of the Kappalur toll plaza by pointing out that the Supreme Court has already decided the issue.
The petitioner had sought a service road parallel to the NH, alleging that the service road abruptly stops before the toll plaza forcing motorists to use the NH and pay a toll fee. Regarding this, the judge observed service roads can never be treated as an alternative roads running parallel to the NH.