Relief to Senthil Balaji in money laundering case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court stayed the proceedings in the money laundering case against power minister V Senthil Balaji and two others.

Justices T Raja and K Kumaresh Babu recently passed the orders while allowing the petitions filed by Senthil Balaji, B Shanmugam, and RV Ashokkumar, who were booked by the Enforcement Directorate for money-laundering after the Chennai police registered three FIRs in an alleged job racket.

Pointing to the submissions of the Additional Solicitor General that in view of the quash order passed in criminal original petition No 13374 of 2021, the Enforcement Directorate would not proceed against the accused, the judges said the same analogy would equally apply to the other two cases where orders of stay are operating.

