Tamil Nadu govt to ease appointment of temporary teachers: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

PERAMBALUR: The State government is working to address quickly the legal tangle in the appointment of temporary teachers in government schools, said Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Perambalur on Saturday.

In conversation with academicians at ‘Anbil with teachers’ at a college in Perambalur, the minister said, “Due to his great concern for students, the chief minister is implementing various schemes like ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ to develop students’ individuality.”

To not make teachers wait to present their demands, a separate office with a grievance box by name ‘Asiriyar Manasu’ has been set up in Tiruchy, and the complaints received through it are being resolved. Steps are also being taken to look into demands addressed to the dedicated email ID, he added.

Further, the minister said files over government ordinances 101 and 108, which deal with restructuring of the department administration, are being worked on ahead of the State-wide conference on September 10. The CM called Perambalur a pioneer district in the State for delivering “excellent” school examination results.

