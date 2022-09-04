Tamil Nadu launches underwater survey for Sangam-era port of Korkai

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The State government has launched a seven-day underwater archaeological survey in association with the National Institute of Oceanography and Indian Maritime University to find evidence relating to the Sangam-era port of Korkai. A ship equipped with Multibeam Echo Sounding, Sidescan Sonar and Sub-bottom Profiler has arrived at Thoothukudi VOC port to carry out the reconnaissance survey.

The survey is being held as part of Porunai (Thamirabarani) river valley civilization explorations following an archaeological study at Korkai, a port town now located at a distance of eight km from the shore and three km north of river Thamirabarani.

The survey is expected to find the actual geographical location of the ancient Korkai port of the Pandiyan kingdom, a popular harbour on the east coast of the southern Indian peninsula during the 5th century CE. The research ship will survey the seabed for any artefacts, antique objects, ship wreckage or any structure and other evidence related to the Korkai port, its extent, and trade activity.

The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology had earlier conducted an offshore survey in Poompuhar in 1981 and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had carried out an underwater survey in Mamallapuram in 2005.

During a function held at Thoothukudi VOC port on Saturday, Industries, Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archeology Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan and Fisheries and Fishermen welfare minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, flagged off the research ship in the presence of Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Mayor NP Jegan, Corporation Commissioner T Charushree, port chairman Dr T Ramachandran, archaeology department director Sivanandan and other experts.

Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the offshore reconnaissance will be focused at the mouth of Thamirabarani in the seas between Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur, as it is expected to have more antiquities. The advanced equipment used by the ship would survey the surface and bottom of the sea. Based on signals returned by the equipment, buried artefacts will be collected, he said. Search will be focused in areas where large chunks of artefacts are found, the minister said.

Future excavations will depend on the findings of this reconnaissance study and a detailed survey will follow. If need be, the preliminary survey will be extended, he added. As the archaeological survey has been underway since 1968, we are in a very crucial situation now to bolster the existence of Korkai port, he said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has extended Rs 15 crore for the archaeological surveys at seven places in the district at Keezhadi, Sivagalai, Gangaikondacholapuram, Mayiladumparai, Vembakottai, Thulukkarpatti and Perumbalai. The place for the Porunai museum has been identified, and preparation of a detailed project report is on, the minister said. The archaeological excavations at Korkai date back to 1968 carried out by then State archaeology department director R Nagaswamy.

THOOTHUKUDI: The State government has launched a seven-day underwater archaeological survey in association with the National Institute of Oceanography and Indian Maritime University to find evidence relating to the Sangam-era port of Korkai. A ship equipped with Multibeam Echo Sounding, Sidescan Sonar and Sub-bottom Profiler has arrived at Thoothukudi VOC port to carry out the reconnaissance survey. The survey is being held as part of Porunai (Thamirabarani) river valley civilization explorations following an archaeological study at Korkai, a port town now located at a distance of eight km from the shore and three km north of river Thamirabarani. The survey is expected to find the actual geographical location of the ancient Korkai port of the Pandiyan kingdom, a popular harbour on the east coast of the southern Indian peninsula during the 5th century CE. The research ship will survey the seabed for any artefacts, antique objects, ship wreckage or any structure and other evidence related to the Korkai port, its extent, and trade activity. The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology had earlier conducted an offshore survey in Poompuhar in 1981 and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had carried out an underwater survey in Mamallapuram in 2005. During a function held at Thoothukudi VOC port on Saturday, Industries, Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archeology Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan and Fisheries and Fishermen welfare minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, flagged off the research ship in the presence of Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Mayor NP Jegan, Corporation Commissioner T Charushree, port chairman Dr T Ramachandran, archaeology department director Sivanandan and other experts. Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the offshore reconnaissance will be focused at the mouth of Thamirabarani in the seas between Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur, as it is expected to have more antiquities. The advanced equipment used by the ship would survey the surface and bottom of the sea. Based on signals returned by the equipment, buried artefacts will be collected, he said. Search will be focused in areas where large chunks of artefacts are found, the minister said. Future excavations will depend on the findings of this reconnaissance study and a detailed survey will follow. If need be, the preliminary survey will be extended, he added. As the archaeological survey has been underway since 1968, we are in a very crucial situation now to bolster the existence of Korkai port, he said. Chief Minister MK Stalin has extended Rs 15 crore for the archaeological surveys at seven places in the district at Keezhadi, Sivagalai, Gangaikondacholapuram, Mayiladumparai, Vembakottai, Thulukkarpatti and Perumbalai. The place for the Porunai museum has been identified, and preparation of a detailed project report is on, the minister said. The archaeological excavations at Korkai date back to 1968 carried out by then State archaeology department director R Nagaswamy.