Tangedco plans 42MW windmills in south TN to boost renewable energy

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tangedco is planning to produce 42 megawatts (MW) from windmills to be installed in southern Tamil Nadu and 63MW from solar panels across the State to promote renewable energy generation.

A senior Tangedco officer told TNIE that the utility’s 17MW windmills, installed in Tirunelveli and neighbouring districts three decades ago, were inoperable due to age. For the 42MW project, an expert team would visit the southern region to prepare a feasibility report. It would analyse cost, land, generation, weather, connectivity to grid, substations and other subjects related to wind energy.

After obtaining the report and the subsequent administrative approval from the State government, tenders would be floated. He expected these paper works to be completed by the year-end. For solar-panel installation, he said a few localities have been shortlisted in the west zone. For this project as well, a feasibility report would be prepared.

The highest demand for electricity so far — 17,563MW — was recorded on April 29 this year. Another Tangedco official said: “In 10 years, the demand is likely to reach around 24,000MW. The Centre has instructed all State governments to encourage renewable energy to achieve a “zero carbon” target. To cater to the demand, it’s necessary to increase Tangedco projects.”

