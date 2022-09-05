Home States Tamil Nadu

12.28 lakh inoculated in Tamil Nadu's 35th mega vaccination camp

Of the 12,28,993 people vaccinated at 50,000 places, 78,337 received the first dose, 2,91,028, the second; and 8,59,628, the booster dose. 

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Image used for representational purpose only.(PTI | Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State administered 12.28 lakh Covid vaccines at the 35th mega vaccination camp on Sunday.  Of the 12,28,993 people vaccinated at 50,000 places, 78,337 received the first dose, 2,91,028, the second; and 8,59,628, the booster dose. 

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the first-dose coverage in the 18 and above age group was 96.39% and second-dose, 90.16%. Requesting those eligible to get the booster dose, he said the booster dose coverage was at 16.94%. In the 12-14 age group, 19,76,537 (93.19%) received the first dose and 14,98,193 (70.64%), second dose, the minister said. 

Subramanian added that in the 15-17 age group, 30,50,267 (91.16%) received the first dose and 25,81,517 (77.15%), the second. He, along with Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya and other officials, inspected a few vaccination camps in Chennai on Sunday. On Friday, the minister had announced that the mega vaccination camps will be held on all Sundays of September.

