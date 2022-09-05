Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai corporation enumerates 30,000 street vendors

A total of about 70,000 are expected to be enumerated by the time it ends, said corporation officials. The survey is undertaken every five years.

Published: 05th September 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  About 30,000 street vendors have been enumerated so far as part of the city corporation’s street vendors survey. A total of about 70,000 are expected to be enumerated by the time it ends, said corporation officials. The survey is undertaken every five years.

While the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 identifies street vendors as constituting up to 2.5% of a city’s population, the last enumeration by the civic body (in 2017) identified only 27,195 vendors. While the numbers have risen this time, street vendors continue to insist on reconstituting town vending committees that were dissolved based on a high court order.

“During enumeration, these committees will help ensure no one is left out, and will demarcate vending zones that are beneficial to both vendors and the public,” said V Mageshvaran, State general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Street Vending Workers’ Federation, affiliated to the National Association of Street Vendors of India.

Mageshvaran alleged that recently, the vending zone marked by the city corporation on NSC Bose Road opposite the MUC ground was unacceptable to the vendors there. The civic body had marked about 900 vending zones across the city. “The vendors have been asked to shift to the demarcated zones, but it is in a corner that is used for open defecation and urination. The vendors can’t sit there,” he added.

Corporation officials said town vending committees are pending approval from the State government.
The street vendors survey, which started in Kodambakkam, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones, is now being carried out in eight of the 15 city corporation zones. The rest of the zones will be enumerated soon, said officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp