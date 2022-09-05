Congress-Left rift in Kerala a thorn in Bharat Jodo Yatra

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) is in a dilemma over inviting the Left to its upcoming Kashmir-to-Kanniyakumari Bharath Jodo Yatra, touted as its “biggest political mobilisation”. While it stands shoulder to shoulder with the Left in Tamil Nadu, the two are bitter rivals in Kerala and many other states. The Left seems to have similar misgivings as they are yet to decide pushing the Congress as an alternative to the BJP.

In recent pressers, TNCC president KS Alagiri had said the Congress was planning to invite all allies in the State to join the yatra to highlight the strength of the alliance. In one, he had said every day two leaders of the Congress’ allies in the State would be part of the rally for the duration it was in Tamil Nadu.

As per schedule, Chief Minister MK Stalin would join it on September 7 at Kanniyakumari and hand over the Tricolour to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to mark its commencement. Though a team of Congress state functionaries met and invited Stalin on August 29, it didn’t invite any other leader of alliance parties until Saturday evening.

Sources in the party said though there was a discussion on inviting left parties to the yatra, a decision was yet to be taken. On the other hand, state secretaries of the CPI and the CPM told TNIE that they would take a call on joining the yatra only after receiving an invitation.

A leader in a left party told TNIE on condition of anonymity that the Left is in power in Kerala after winning an election in which the Congress was its main rival. Similarly, in West Bengal, Tripura, and a few other northeastern states, the Left and the Congress are rivals.

Moreover, the rally enters Kerala rights after its start in Kanniyakumari. “If we welcome Rahul Gandhi’s efforts in TN it would affect our prospects in Kerala. As such, our all-India committee is exploring possibilities to handle the issue, in case we receive an invitation from the Congress.”

Speaking about the matter, veteran journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam said politics differed in state and national levels. “If the Congress wants to unite all parties at national level, it should invite left parties as well and forget differences at state level.”

Veteran journalist T Koodalarasan seconded this view, adding that both the Left and the Congress had been preaching that all secular and democratic forces should come together. The Congress and left parties should do just that and set an example for hammering out an alliance of secular and democratic parties.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) is in a dilemma over inviting the Left to its upcoming Kashmir-to-Kanniyakumari Bharath Jodo Yatra, touted as its “biggest political mobilisation”. While it stands shoulder to shoulder with the Left in Tamil Nadu, the two are bitter rivals in Kerala and many other states. The Left seems to have similar misgivings as they are yet to decide pushing the Congress as an alternative to the BJP. In recent pressers, TNCC president KS Alagiri had said the Congress was planning to invite all allies in the State to join the yatra to highlight the strength of the alliance. In one, he had said every day two leaders of the Congress’ allies in the State would be part of the rally for the duration it was in Tamil Nadu. As per schedule, Chief Minister MK Stalin would join it on September 7 at Kanniyakumari and hand over the Tricolour to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to mark its commencement. Though a team of Congress state functionaries met and invited Stalin on August 29, it didn’t invite any other leader of alliance parties until Saturday evening. Sources in the party said though there was a discussion on inviting left parties to the yatra, a decision was yet to be taken. On the other hand, state secretaries of the CPI and the CPM told TNIE that they would take a call on joining the yatra only after receiving an invitation. A leader in a left party told TNIE on condition of anonymity that the Left is in power in Kerala after winning an election in which the Congress was its main rival. Similarly, in West Bengal, Tripura, and a few other northeastern states, the Left and the Congress are rivals. Moreover, the rally enters Kerala rights after its start in Kanniyakumari. “If we welcome Rahul Gandhi’s efforts in TN it would affect our prospects in Kerala. As such, our all-India committee is exploring possibilities to handle the issue, in case we receive an invitation from the Congress.” Speaking about the matter, veteran journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam said politics differed in state and national levels. “If the Congress wants to unite all parties at national level, it should invite left parties as well and forget differences at state level.” Veteran journalist T Koodalarasan seconded this view, adding that both the Left and the Congress had been preaching that all secular and democratic forces should come together. The Congress and left parties should do just that and set an example for hammering out an alliance of secular and democratic parties.