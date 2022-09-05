Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Newborn’s body in school; class 11 girl gave birth, say police

The police took the 16-year-old girl to a hospital and have initiated a probe to find out the person who impregnated her.

Published: 05th September 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  After the body of a baby boy was found near the toilet of a government school near Chidambaram on Thursday, police on Friday night found that a Class 11 student of the school had given birth to the child.

The police took the 16-year-old girl to a hospital and have initiated a probe to find out the person who impregnated her.

On Thursday evening, the school authorities had found the baby’s body near the toilet and informed the Bhuvanagiri police.

“We identified the girl on Friday and she admitted it during inquiry,” said a police source privy to the probe. 

The girl told the police that she felt the delivery pain while attending a class and came to the toilet, on Thursday. 

“There, she gave birth. Though she said it was a stillbirth, we suspect the baby might have died because she was unassisted during the delivery. The girl allegedly cut the umbilical cord herself using a pen and came back to the classroom as per her initial statement,” added the police source.

She further told the police that no one in her family knew she was pregnant.

The police on Saturday have detained some suspects including her relatives and villagers, and are interrogating them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp