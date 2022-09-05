Tamil Nadu: Newborn’s body in school; class 11 girl gave birth, say police

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: After the body of a baby boy was found near the toilet of a government school near Chidambaram on Thursday, police on Friday night found that a Class 11 student of the school had given birth to the child.

The police took the 16-year-old girl to a hospital and have initiated a probe to find out the person who impregnated her.

On Thursday evening, the school authorities had found the baby’s body near the toilet and informed the Bhuvanagiri police.

“We identified the girl on Friday and she admitted it during inquiry,” said a police source privy to the probe.

The girl told the police that she felt the delivery pain while attending a class and came to the toilet, on Thursday.

“There, she gave birth. Though she said it was a stillbirth, we suspect the baby might have died because she was unassisted during the delivery. The girl allegedly cut the umbilical cord herself using a pen and came back to the classroom as per her initial statement,” added the police source.

She further told the police that no one in her family knew she was pregnant.

The police on Saturday have detained some suspects including her relatives and villagers, and are interrogating them.

