Book round trip, get 10 per cent rebate for one way: SETC

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to enhance commuters’ patronage, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has introduced a 10% discount on the base fare of the ticket for the return journey for passengers who book roundtrip on a single ticket.

The discount came into effect recently for both online reservations and counter bookings. However, the concession will not be applicable for tickets booked during festival seasons. Earlier, the 10% discount on base fare was available only when 10 or more seats were booked on a single ticket in SETC and TNSTC buses.

The SETC caters to travellers on long-distance routes that are above 300 km connecting various destinations within the State and outside. At present, close to 1,000 buses are being operated a day. A commuter who chooses to book roundtrip on a single ticket in a semi-sleeper ultra deluxe bus between Madurai and Chennai can avail Rs 45 concession on the base fare (`459) of the return journey.

When multiple passengers book seats on a single ticket, the same percentage of discount is applicable for each traveller. “There is no cap for availing the discount on a single ticket. The ticket refund rules will remain unchanged,” an official said.

However, if the return ticket is cancelled, the cancellation fee will be applicable for the actual fare not for the discounted fare, added the official. Based on the commuters’ response, the discount scheme will be extended to TNSTC buses, added the official.

However, a section of passengers questioned the rationale behind collecting separate e-ticket fees for two trips, while both journeys were booked on a single e-ticket. “Since two-way trips are booked on a single ticket, Rs 10 collected towards e-ticket fee for return journey should be cancelled,” said S Raman Krishnan, a regular commuter. SETC officials said the matter will be looked into.

