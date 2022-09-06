Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Kamaraj University staff collects money for certificates, arrested

Among them, three students sent money to him. One person immediately lodged a complaint with the varsity,” he said.

Main building of Madurai Kamaraj University

Main building of Madurai Kamaraj University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI :  Police arrested a non-teaching staff of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) on Monday for collecting money from students and alumni under the pretext of issuing certificates. The accused was identified as P Alagappan from Thirunagar who was working as a clerk in the despatch section in the varsity for the last 26 years. 

Police sources said that MKU authorities had lodged a complaint stating that miscreants collected money in the name of deputy registrar Selvam from alumni who studied under regular and distance mode. The complaint also mentioned four contact numbers and account numbers used by the miscreants. 

Police investigation revealed that Alagappan got mobile numbers by using his family members’ address proof and used his father’s and niece’s bank accounts to get the money. “The university provided four student complaint copies. Among them, three students sent money to him. One person immediately lodged a complaint with the varsity,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, MKU registrar M Sivakumar said that a committee was formed, but did not conduct enquiry. Based on the police report, the department will take departmental action against him. He added that the police also inquired about other staff working in MKU’s despatch section.

Earlier, several students and alumni from MKU had raised grievances that they were conned by a person who asked them to send money online for receiving convocation certificates, consolidated mark sheets and other documents. The issue came to light after TNIE reported the issue on August 3.

Probe findings
A complaint mentioned four contact numbers and account numbers used by the miscreants. Police investigation revealed that Alagappan got mobile numbers by using his family members’ address proof and used his father’s and niece’s bank accounts to get the money

Madurai Kamaraj University
