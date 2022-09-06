Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS approaches SC against Madras HC’s verdict favouring EPS

EPS has already filed a caveat before the SC stating that its views should also be heard in the plea challenging HC’s order dated September 2, 2022.

Published: 06th September 2022 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam

Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has approached SC against Madras HC’s verdict that restored former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the party’s single leader.

On September 2, 2022, a division bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan in the appeal preferred by EPS had set aside a single judge’s order dated August 17 that nullified the results of the July 11 general council and ordered status quo ante as on June 23 in AIADMK affairs.

As a result of the resolution passed by the General Council, EPS had become the single leader of the party and had discarded AIAMDK’s dual leadership mode of functioning. As per the dual mode, OPS and EPS were coordinators and joint coordinators respectively. This was in effect since the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha.

The division bench in its 127-page order observed that a single judge’s order had created a functional deadlock in the party as there was no possibility for EPS and OPS to act jointly.

"In these circumstances, we are not giving any finding with regard to the stand taken by the appellant (EPS) that the posts of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator had lapsed for want of ratification on June 23. The said issue could be decided in the pending suit,” the court’s order had also said.

