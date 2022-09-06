Solve staff shortage issue at Karaikal Government General Hospital: Activists

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Following the death of a 13-year-old boy on Saturday, activists from Karaikal urged the district administration to appoint more staff at the Karaikal Government General Hospital. R Balamanikandan, a Class 8 student, died at the hospital on September 3 after his classmate's mother poisoned him with spiked soft drinks.

His death caused a stir on social media, with many criticising the hospital for being short staffed. Activists alleged that the boy could have been saved with proper treatment. Activists from a social media group, Karaikal Poraligal Kuzhu, met Collector L Mohamed Mansoor, seeking action. MI Mohammed Farook, founder of the group, alleged,

"The hospital is functioning with insufficient doctors, nurses, health workers and technicians. Some of the staff are working in Puducherry on deputation. Karaikal administration must take action and direct them to report back to the hospital." A Prabakar, acting president, said,

"The hospital lacks specialised doctors and it is dependent on facilities in other hospitals during emergencies." Activists also demanded a detailed investigation into the death of R Balamanikandan. They warned of protests in the coming weeks if their demands are overlooked.

KARAIKAL: Following the death of a 13-year-old boy on Saturday, activists from Karaikal urged the district administration to appoint more staff at the Karaikal Government General Hospital. R Balamanikandan, a Class 8 student, died at the hospital on September 3 after his classmate's mother poisoned him with spiked soft drinks. His death caused a stir on social media, with many criticising the hospital for being short staffed. Activists alleged that the boy could have been saved with proper treatment. Activists from a social media group, Karaikal Poraligal Kuzhu, met Collector L Mohamed Mansoor, seeking action. MI Mohammed Farook, founder of the group, alleged, "The hospital is functioning with insufficient doctors, nurses, health workers and technicians. Some of the staff are working in Puducherry on deputation. Karaikal administration must take action and direct them to report back to the hospital." A Prabakar, acting president, said, "The hospital lacks specialised doctors and it is dependent on facilities in other hospitals during emergencies." Activists also demanded a detailed investigation into the death of R Balamanikandan. They warned of protests in the coming weeks if their demands are overlooked.