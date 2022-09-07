Home States Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurates new facilities at TN Agriculture University

An official release here said the 11 integrated agriculture extension centres are at Kattankulathur, Thiruporur and Thirukazhukundram (Chengalpattu district),

Published: 07th September 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

DMK President M K Stalin during election campaign in Coimbatore. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated many new facilities for the agriculture department, including 11 integrated agriculture extension centres; four laboratories; a horticulture information and training centre; and a multipurpose auditorium for the TN Agriculture University, constructed at Rs 125.28 crore. 

He declared open these facilities through video conference from the secretariat. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also made operational the Rs 12.9-crore Thamirabarani water supply project that will irrigate 700 acres at Killikulam in Thoothukudi district.

An official release here said the 11 integrated agriculture extension centres are at Kattankulathur, Thiruporur and Thirukazhukundram (Chengalpattu district), Hosur and Uthangarai (Krishnagiri), Agastheeswaram (Kanniyakumari), Alangayam (Tirupathur), Uchipuli and Muthukulathur (Ramanathapuram), Konganapuram (Salem), Kuthalam and Nagamangalam (Mayiladuthurai).

The Thamirabarani water project will bring 12.23 million litres of water a day from the river to eight overhead tanks on the agriculture college at Killikulam and use this water to irrigate 700 acres. The agriculture minister was present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Agriculture University
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp