Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurates new facilities at TN Agriculture University

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated many new facilities for the agriculture department, including 11 integrated agriculture extension centres; four laboratories; a horticulture information and training centre; and a multipurpose auditorium for the TN Agriculture University, constructed at Rs 125.28 crore.

He declared open these facilities through video conference from the secretariat. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also made operational the Rs 12.9-crore Thamirabarani water supply project that will irrigate 700 acres at Killikulam in Thoothukudi district.

An official release here said the 11 integrated agriculture extension centres are at Kattankulathur, Thiruporur and Thirukazhukundram (Chengalpattu district), Hosur and Uthangarai (Krishnagiri), Agastheeswaram (Kanniyakumari), Alangayam (Tirupathur), Uchipuli and Muthukulathur (Ramanathapuram), Konganapuram (Salem), Kuthalam and Nagamangalam (Mayiladuthurai).

The Thamirabarani water project will bring 12.23 million litres of water a day from the river to eight overhead tanks on the agriculture college at Killikulam and use this water to irrigate 700 acres. The agriculture minister was present.

