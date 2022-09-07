Trapped by flood, two elderly women found dead on their beds in Salem city 

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

SALEM: Two elderly women were found dead on their beds after overnight downpour and blockage of canals led to flooding of homes in two localities in Salem Corporation limits on Tuesday. In another rain-related incident, a 55-year-old labourer died in Krishnagiri.

On receiving information about the deaths of the women from neighbours, officials rushed to the spot, retrieved their bodies and sent them to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem.

District Disaster Management officials identified the deceased as Palaniyammal, 80, resident of Dr Rathinam Street near Saminathapuram, and Rukmani, 78, resident of Govinda Goundar Thottam in Peramanur. “Both lived alone. Palaniyammal had difficulty in walking,” said officials quoting sources. Pallapatti police have booked two cases under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Salem district continued to receive widespread rain for the past few days, and intense showers lashed parts of Salem city and Yercaud on Monday night. As rain continued till Tuesday morning, several areas were flooded and residents were unable to step out of their homes.

Speaking to TNIE, Mayor Ramachandran said, “We were carrying out rescue work since 4am. Due to dumping of garbage, there was sudden blockage of canals in Govinda Goundar Thottam and Saminathapuram areas and water entered houses.”

Salem-Yercaud Road off-limits for 24 hours

“Steps have been taken to clear the canals expeditiously. Measures will also be taken to prevent dumping of garbage in canals,” the mayor said. After landslides and uprooted trees on Salem-Yercaud main road hampered vehicle movement, authorities suspended traffic on the road from 10pm on Monday.

Vehicles were diverted through Kuppanur Road. Collector S Karmegam visited the area on a two-wheeler on Tuesday to inspect restoration work. “Highways, public works and police officials are working together to clear the road and restore traffic. As there is warning of continuous heavy rain, traffic on the road will be suspended till Wednesday 5 am,” Karmegam said.

“The quantum of water being released from Mettur dam is on the rise. People living on the banks of the Cauvery have been advised to exercise caution,” the collector said. While Salem city recorded an average rainfall of 9.74mm in 24 hours ending 8am on Tuesday, the district recorded 146.20mm of rainfall for the same period. In Krishnagiri, K Mariyappa, a 55-year-old labourer of Nallur Agraharam near Hosur, died after he was briefly washed away by floodwaters while trying to cross a road on Tuesday.

According to the police, Mariyappa was walking to Begepalli on a road flooded by water overflowing from Saakkarai Lake when his mobile phone fell into the water. As he tried to retrieve it, he was swept away by the water. Onlookers rescued him but doctors at Hosur GH declared him brought dead. Following the incident, Nallur Agraharam villagers staged a protest in rainwater for more than five hours and urged the district administration to construct a bridge between Begepalli and Nallur Agraharam.

They also demanded solatium for the victim’s family and government job for one family member. Locals said over 20 children from the villages of Bagur and Nallur Agraharam, studying in Panchayat Union Middle School at Begepalli, were unable to go to school for the past three weeks because of the water overflowing on the road. BDO Ramachandran assured people that a bridge will be constructed at 1.17 crore and added that a proposal has been sent to the collector.

(With inputs from S Sivaguru in Krishnagiri)

Heavy rain on Thursday

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday. Parts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul may get heavy rain on Thursday | P5

