Valparai tiger cub to be tranquilised for minor dental surgery

COIMBATORE: Principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden Srinivas R Reddy has issued an order to constitute a team of veterinary assistant surgeons to perform a minor surgery in the right upper canine tooth of the sub adult tiger cub ‘ANM T56’ that is maintained at Mandriimattam near Valparai in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

The team will comprise forest veterinary officer A Sukumar , veterinary assistant surgeons K Sridhar of Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, E Vijayaragavan of ATR, Pollachi, Sathasivam of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) / The team will tranquilise the cub to conduct diagnostic examination (digital radiography).

“On September 2, Sukumar and Vijayaragavan observed that the upper right canine tooth had broken and hanging from upper jaw. It fell off on September 4. So the vets recommended dental examination and minor surgical procedure.

But the animal is active, and eating meat and drinking water normally.” sources said. Based on the recommendation conservator of forest and field director of ATR S Ramasubramanian sought permission from Srinivas Reddy.

The cub was captured on September 28, 2021 at Mudis estate near Valparai and maintained in a cage at Manombolly for nearly eight months. It was released into a 10,000 square feet enclosure at Mandrimattam on June 6, 2022.

