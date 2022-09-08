CB-CID begins probe into AIADMK clash, traces timeline of vandalism

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after the case relating to the clash between two AIADMK factions on July 11 in and around the party headquarters here was transferred to the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID), the officers on Wednesday began the investigation.

The CB-CID officers spent more than six hours at the AIADMK headquarters on Wednesday. They videographed every square foot of the building for further investigations. The CB-CID officers also inquired with the complainant C Ve Shanmugam about the items listed as lost or stolen.

The team led by DSP Venkatesan and three police Inspectors reached the building by 10 am They were accompanied by forensic officials, photographers, cyber wing officers of CB-CID, and other personnel.

Police sources said the forensic team was tasked to trace the timeline of damages in the building.

About the silver spear mentioned in reports as missing and found in the headquarters, the sources confirmed that the item was not lost but misplaced for a long time. “At the time of the clashes, it was mistaken to have been stolen. But it was found in a different place where it was stored the entire time,” said the CB-CID.

Though it has been about two months since the incident, the police said the forensic and cyber team can retrieve information with technological assistance. Meanwhile, in Gummidipoondi, party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami told reporters, “The police have failed to investigate our complaint on time despite many requests.

The CB-CID started the probe only after we moved the High Court. The inordinate delay in starting the enquiry about the violent incidents that took place in the office of a party that ruled the State for more than 30 years and now functioning as the principal opposition party, clearly shows the DMK government’s lackadaisical attitude towards maintaining law and order in the State.”

When asked about the speculation that three AIADMK MLAs are in touch with the ruling DMK to join that party, Palaniswami denied that by quipping: “Who said that? 10 DMK MLAs are in touch with us (the AIADMK).”

Asked if he would accept the stance of O Panneerselvam that he would admit VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran into the AIADMK, Palaniswami said, “The AIADMK is a party that is governed by cadres. As such, there is no room for others.”

The AIADMK headquarters has announced that Palaniswami would be visiting the party office for the first time on Thursday after the July 11 incidents. He is visiting the party office after the Madras High Court gave its verdict in his favour on September 2.

