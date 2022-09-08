Coimbatore corporation school near Town Hall to be upgraded as School of Excellence

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Parents and teachers of the CCMA Girls Government Higher Secondary School, functioning on Raja Street in Town Hall area, are jubilant as the school has been selected to be transformed into a school of excellence by the school education department.

The government has selected 28 schools from across the State and will invest Rs 171 crore to transform them into ‘schools of excellence’ by improving infrastructure and facilities at the schools.

A parent, K Ashik Ahamed whose daughter is studying in Class 11 at the school, said, “Even though many female students study here, there are no proper facilities in the school, including adequate classrooms and toilet facility, due to which, many girls face health-related and other issues.

Parents had submitted multiple petitions to upgrade the school, but it is still pending. But, the news that the school was selected for a school of excellence made us happy. Students from economically weaker section of the city can get better facilities at the school now.” The HM G Maniyarasi told TNIE, “This school has the highest student strength in the city, and 2,823 female students are studying here.

We need additional infrastructure for the students. So far, we have been upgrading the school with the help of private organizations and school grants. But, after it has been selected to be transformed into a school of excellence, the facilities will surely improve a lot.”

