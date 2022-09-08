Home States Tamil Nadu

French delegation meets Puducherry CM, raises security concerns of French community

The CM  assured the Consul General the well-being of the French community and their peaceful coexistence.

Published: 08th September 2022 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  A French delegation led by Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, Lise Talbot Barré, on Tuesday called on Chief Minister N Rangasamy and raised the security concerns of the French community and issue of land grabbing.

The delegation comprising elected representatives, President of the Consular Council Chantal Samuel David, and Councillor of Assembly of French Nationals Abroad Prédibane Siva, cited the recent incidents in the UT in this regard. Chantal Samuel David told TNIE, “Many French citizens, who work and live in France, have their ancestral property here. As they visited the UT after the pandemic, many have found that their  properties have been sold out or occupied.”

In fact a person on his return to Karaikal, found himself declared dead and his property sold out . Similarly, another person found his property he had rented out was subleased to another. Many had to face life threats when they asked the unauthorised occupants to vacate their properties. It is in this context, the delegation met the CM on Tuesday.

The CM  assured the Consul General the well-being of the French community and their peaceful coexistence. It may be recalled that the government had earlier set up a land grabbing cell  under the Chairmanship of the District Collector to receive complaints and deal with them in the early 2000 when there were several cases of land grabbing of locked houses of French citizens.

After stern measures, the cases declined. But now, once again more cases are coming to light as  French citizens keep coming to their ancestral homes in Puducherry. “It is not the issues of property alone but the life threats that are the cause of concern,” said  Chantal Samuel David.

