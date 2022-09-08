Gang damages house of woman accused in Karaikal boy’s death

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Even as a 42-year-old woman, accused of murdering a 13-year-old boy here last week, remains in judicial custody, miscreants vandalised her house late on Tuesday night, damaging its walls, pillars and balustrade, the police said.

The vandalism was reported on Wednesday morning by neighbours of J Sahayarani Victoria, the accused, on Pettaikaran Street. Sahayarani allegedly served a spiked soft drink to a Class 8 student, R Balamanikandan, as she didn’t want him to outperform her daughter at school. She was arrested after he passed away at Karaikal general hospital on September 3. Sahayarani is currently lodged in Central Prison at Kalapet in Puducherry.

On information about the vandalism, police officers, including Karaikal SSP R Lokeshwaran, SP A Subramaniyam and Inspector J Sivakumar, inspected the damage. The SSP ordered a swift investigation into the incident.

“The miscreants might have trespassed into the premises and vandalised the house late at night on Tuesday. They have brought down parts such as the compound wall, pillars, staircase wall and balustrades on the first floor. The house was locked during the time,” said Sivakumar.

Sahayarani is estranged from her husband and her 13-year-old daughter is with her relatives. “We are going through surveillance footage,” SP Subramaniyam said. A case has been registered at Karaikal Town police station under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 427 (damage to property) and 448 (criminal trespass) of the IPC. Further investigation is on.

