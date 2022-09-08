Sale of traditional paddy seeds at govt depots a welcome move for Thanjavur farmers

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A scheme under the 'Nel Jayaraman traditional paddy variety protection movement', which was introduced this year to distribute traditional paddy varieties through Government depots administered by the Agriculture Department, has garnered good response from the farmers in Thanjavur district. Under the scheme, over 15.10 tonnes of traditional seeds is allocated to Thanjavur.

"So far, eight tonnes have been distributed to the farmers," an official told TNIE. Long-term varieties of seeds suitable for samba season, including Karuppu Kavuni, Karudan Samba and Mappillai Samba, are kept in stock in all the depots in the district, sources said.

G Sithar, a farmer from the district, said, "Farmers will hugely benefit from the scheme. The seed quality is of top-notch and I have already sown it. Though traditional paddy seed varieties are sold at a rate of Rs 80 per kg in open markets, the State government has fixed it at Rs 25 per kg.

With the addition of 50% subsidy, it gets sold at Rs 12.50 per kg." Further, he wanted the Department of Seed Certification to monitor and maintain the quality of the above-mentioned seeds in the markets, including private ones.

"Though it is a welcome step to provide traditional paddy seeds at a subsidised rate, a marketing strategy, too, should be created for the farmers' benefit. The rice needs to be supplied to Government-run hostels and Anganwadis.

The procurement of traditional paddy varieties should be included under the Government policy by which modern paddy varieties are procured in DPCs. Separate procurement centres could be opened for traditional paddy varieties as well," he said.

