Home States Tamil Nadu

State received 90 per cent above normal rainfall: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

The copious rains have improved the groundwater levels in the State and the water quality also has increased.

Published: 08th September 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rain lashed Chennai city on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

Image used for representation. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has said that the State received 90% excess rainfall during the southwest monsoon in 2022. In a press meet held on Wednesday, TNAU vice-chancellor V Geethalakshmi said all districts except Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi and Kanniyakumari received more than normal rainfall from June 1 to September 6.

“Kanniyakumari witnessed a rainfall deficit of 27%, the lowest in the State. On the other hand, The Nilgiris received 1752mm of rainfall, against the normal of 702mm, recording a 150% deviation. Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri recorded deviations of 115% and 155% respectively,” she said. 

“Delta districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur recorded excess rainfall of 44%, 42%, 110% and 71% respectively,” the v-c added She pointed out that the districts in the south—Madurai, Pudukottai, Sivaganga and Dindigul—also received excess rainfall.

The copious rains have improved the groundwater levels in the State and the water quality also has increased.  She advised farmers to maintain adequate facility to drain stagnant water to protect crops and to overcome water logging.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Rainfall in Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp