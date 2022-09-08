State received 90 per cent above normal rainfall: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has said that the State received 90% excess rainfall during the southwest monsoon in 2022. In a press meet held on Wednesday, TNAU vice-chancellor V Geethalakshmi said all districts except Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi and Kanniyakumari received more than normal rainfall from June 1 to September 6.

“Kanniyakumari witnessed a rainfall deficit of 27%, the lowest in the State. On the other hand, The Nilgiris received 1752mm of rainfall, against the normal of 702mm, recording a 150% deviation. Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri recorded deviations of 115% and 155% respectively,” she said.

“Delta districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur recorded excess rainfall of 44%, 42%, 110% and 71% respectively,” the v-c added She pointed out that the districts in the south—Madurai, Pudukottai, Sivaganga and Dindigul—also received excess rainfall.

The copious rains have improved the groundwater levels in the State and the water quality also has increased. She advised farmers to maintain adequate facility to drain stagnant water to protect crops and to overcome water logging.

