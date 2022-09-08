TNIE IMPACT: Tiruchy Collector sets up mechanism to check caste bias in Sittilarai

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Following a report which appeared in TNIE's edition dated September 6, Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar set up a mechanism to do away with untouchability in Sittilarai panchayat of Musiri taluk on Wednesday.

The news report quoted SC community people saying that they are denied entry to the Mahamariamman temple, and are victims of the discriminatory two-tumbler system at tea shops. Following an inspection by RDO and local officials on Tuesday, the Collector carried out an inspection on Wednesday and interacted with different sections of people.

Speaking to TNIE, Pradeep Kumar said, "All people will be allowed into the temple between 11 am and 12 pm. I have instructed the temple executive officer in this regard and told him to take pictures every day and send it to me.

Police personnel will constantly be present there for security. I inspected tea shops and found them using regular tumblers. I have, however, warned them against indulging in any discriminatory practice, saying that criminal action will be taken against offenders."

Panchayat leader Balakumar B, who spoke to TNIE, said, "Issues which have been plaguing the village for 40 years has finally got a solution. We thank TNIE for it."

