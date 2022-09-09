Home States Tamil Nadu

Ban imported single-use plastic cigarette lighters, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tells Centre

The Chief Minister's request came after his interaction with matchbox manufacturers at Kovilpatti in the Thoothukudi district.

Published: 09th September 2022 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

DMK President M K Stalin during election campaign in Coimbatore. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal to immediately ban the import of single-use plastic cigarette lighters and also take stringent action against illegal imports.

The Chief Minister, in his letter to the Union Minister on Thursday, pointed out that the matchbox industry has been losing its domestic market as a result of competition from single-use plastic cigarette lighters which are legally and illegally imported from countries like China.  The Chief Minister's request came after his interaction with matchbox manufacturers at Kovilpatti in the Thoothukudi district earlier in the day. 

"These cigarette lighters are available for Rs.10 and can substitute for 20 matchboxes. However, these non-refillable lighters result in immense plastic waste, are made of environmentally damaging plastic and the health impact of the fuel used by them is unknown. Further, if imported cigarette lighters continue to capture the market, then over a lakh people in Tamil Nadu engaged in this industry will lose their livelihood," the Chief Minister added. 

Stalin added that the matchbox industry has been facing stiff challenges from Pakistan and Indonesia in the export markets. The supply chain disruptions following the Covid pandemic have increased the cost and logistic difficulties associated with exports. There has also been a huge increase in input costs.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the matchbox manufacturing industry is a major source of employment in the southern part of Tamil Nadu. It is a traditional industry that employs over a lakh people directly and most of its employees are women. Further, the industry is a vital engine of economic growth in a region that is arid for agriculture. The matchbox industry earns foreign exchange revenue of around Rs.400 crore through exports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Piyush Goyal Plastic lighters Imported plastic lighters Cigarette lighters
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp