Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK wants Congress, not BJP, to get INS Vikrant credit

DMK mouthpiece Murasoli’s editorial on Thursday slammed BJP for claiming INS Vikrant as the success of the BJP-led government.

Published: 09th September 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

INS Vikrant will be commissioned into the Navy at an event in Kochi on September which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Navy personnel at Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard, in Kochi on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  DMK mouthpiece Murasoli’s editorial on Thursday slammed BJP for claiming INS Vikrant as the success of the BJP-led government. The editorial said 80% of the work was completed during the Manmohan Singh era. It is new in the TN political scenario for the DMK to come forward to defend the grand old party, even though the State unit of the Congress party didn’t raise any opposition against the BJP’s claim.

Murasoli’s editorial elaborated on the success story of INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, and said the BJP-led Union government did nothing except put its (BJP’s) label on the carrier. The editorial went on about the initial days of INS Vikrant saying that the talks to build a new indigenous aircraft carrier started in 1999 with the Vajpayee-led BJP government and it allocated Rs 2,000 crore. But the work for the ship commenced only in 2005, under the Manmohan Singh led UPA-1 government.

Later, the design of the ship was changed to make it 38,000 tonnes ,instead of the original 20,000 tonnes. The foundation for the ship was laid on February 28, 2009, and 80% of its work was done when the Congress was at the Centre.

The editorial further elaborated on the various stages of its construction and its trial in the Ernakulam canal in 2011. The mouthpiece further charged the BJP saying that the ship should have been commissioned into the Indian Navy five years ago but the commissioning was dragged out because of the BJP-led government. Murasoli also quoted former union minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s observation that the Modi government has nothing to do with this. The Modi government just happens to be in power when it is being commissioned and Modi is taking credit for it.

The editorial defending the Congress and slamming the BJP voluntarily has come as a surprise in the Tamil Nadu political arena. Veteran journalist and political observer, T Koodalarasan commented on the editorial saying, “It is a rare gesture among the alliance partners, except in the coalition government, to come forward to defend one party. But the DMK has come forward to defend the Congress since the party wants to project itself as anti-BJP.”

He added that the editorial was published even though the Congress leaders in the state failed to counter the saffron party on the issue since they were busy with the preparations of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.
However, by publishing the editorial against the saffron party and to show their support for Rahul Gandhi’s prime ministerial candidature, it seems the DMK started its campaign for the upcoming parliament general election in 2024.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INS Vikrant Murasoli
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp