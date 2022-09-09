Home States Tamil Nadu

Ensure 30 per cent quota for women in govt jobs: MDMK, PMK

Their demand came following the Madras High court verdict, which was pronounced on Wednesday, that the constitution doesn’t allow quotas for women in public employment.

09th September 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The MDMK and PMK urged the State government to take steps to amend the reservation laws to ensure 30% reservation for women in public employment. Their demand came following the Madras High court verdict, which was pronounced on Wednesday, that the constitution doesn’t allow quotas for women in public employment.

In a press statement, MDMK general secretary Vaiko expressed his concern over the HC ruling. He added that the State government should take steps to make appropriate amendments to the reservation laws as per the HC guidelines.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said if the HC guidelines were implemented, the purpose of the reservation would be destroyed. He urged the State government to appeal the Supreme Court against the HC verdict and urge the union government to amend the Constitution to ensure reservation for women in government jobs.

‘Amend Constitution’
Ramadoss urged the State government to appeal the Supreme Court against the HC verdict and urge the union government to amend the Constitution

