Mayiladuthurai collector turns good Samaritan for road accident victims

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: A motorcycle-borne couple who along with their infant son met with a road accident here on Thursday had a good Samaritan in District Collector R Lalitha. Not stopping with rushing the injured family to the hospital in her official car, the collector also ensured that the two-wheeler in which the trio was riding was moved to safety for them to pick up after treatment.

Vinoth (25) and Subashree (23) of Nagapattinam along with their ten-month-old son Sarvesh were riding to Mayiladuthurai on Thursday. When they were crossing Pandaravadaisavadi around 4.30 pm, the rear tyre suddenly sustained a flat, causing the riders to lose balance and fall.

District Collector R Lalitha, who was returning in her official vehicle after an inspection in Kuthalam, saw the injured trio. Getting down from her seven-seater car, she realised the woman required urgent medical attention.

She then rushed the family to Mayiladuthurai general hospital in her official vehicle and directed the staff to provide them with necessary treatment. Meanwhile, the collector's assistant S Saravananand team moved the family’s motorcycle to safety. The collector‘s timely action came in for appreciation.

MAYILADUTHURAI: A motorcycle-borne couple who along with their infant son met with a road accident here on Thursday had a good Samaritan in District Collector R Lalitha. Not stopping with rushing the injured family to the hospital in her official car, the collector also ensured that the two-wheeler in which the trio was riding was moved to safety for them to pick up after treatment. Vinoth (25) and Subashree (23) of Nagapattinam along with their ten-month-old son Sarvesh were riding to Mayiladuthurai on Thursday. When they were crossing Pandaravadaisavadi around 4.30 pm, the rear tyre suddenly sustained a flat, causing the riders to lose balance and fall. District Collector R Lalitha, who was returning in her official vehicle after an inspection in Kuthalam, saw the injured trio. Getting down from her seven-seater car, she realised the woman required urgent medical attention. She then rushed the family to Mayiladuthurai general hospital in her official vehicle and directed the staff to provide them with necessary treatment. Meanwhile, the collector's assistant S Saravananand team moved the family’s motorcycle to safety. The collector‘s timely action came in for appreciation.