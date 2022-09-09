NEET topper from Tamil Nadu aspires to join Jipmer

By Express News Service

MADURAI: S Thridev Vinayaka from Madurai, who secured an all-India rank (AIR) of 30 in NEET this year, has emerged as the topper from the State. M Harini, a general category student, is the female topper in the state with AIR 43 and a score of 702.

Thridev scored 705 out of 720 marks with 99.99% percentile and ranks 18 among top 20 male toppers in the AIR list and fourth in the list of OBC toppers. He aspires to be surgeon and wants to pursue MBBS at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer).

Elated on clearing the exam on his very first attempt, Thridev told TNIE, “My aspiration to become a doctor started back when I was in Class 9 and started preparing for NEET from Class 11 along with my board examination. On school days I would spend an average of 5 hours and on holidays I would spend 8 hours on NEET preparation. Two years of devoted preparation has paid off.”

Thridev completed Class 12 from Mahatma Global Gateway under CBSE curriculum. He added that support from school teachers and help from NEET coaching centres helped him fare well in the exam. “Proper time management is the key. It helped me in preparing for board examination and NEET simultaneously as I was able to clear the exam in my first attempt itself,” said Thridev Vinayaka

As a piece of advice to NEET aspirants, Thridev said, “NEET examination is hard and unpredictive, thus aspirants should be really consistent and understand the concepts. Hardwork and time management are the keys to clearing NEET examination.”

His father G Prabhu, who runs his own business, and mother S K suganthi, said that hard work and sticking to a learning schedule helped Thridev succeed.

MADURAI: S Thridev Vinayaka from Madurai, who secured an all-India rank (AIR) of 30 in NEET this year, has emerged as the topper from the State. M Harini, a general category student, is the female topper in the state with AIR 43 and a score of 702. Thridev scored 705 out of 720 marks with 99.99% percentile and ranks 18 among top 20 male toppers in the AIR list and fourth in the list of OBC toppers. He aspires to be surgeon and wants to pursue MBBS at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer). Elated on clearing the exam on his very first attempt, Thridev told TNIE, “My aspiration to become a doctor started back when I was in Class 9 and started preparing for NEET from Class 11 along with my board examination. On school days I would spend an average of 5 hours and on holidays I would spend 8 hours on NEET preparation. Two years of devoted preparation has paid off.” Thridev completed Class 12 from Mahatma Global Gateway under CBSE curriculum. He added that support from school teachers and help from NEET coaching centres helped him fare well in the exam. “Proper time management is the key. It helped me in preparing for board examination and NEET simultaneously as I was able to clear the exam in my first attempt itself,” said Thridev Vinayaka As a piece of advice to NEET aspirants, Thridev said, “NEET examination is hard and unpredictive, thus aspirants should be really consistent and understand the concepts. Hardwork and time management are the keys to clearing NEET examination.” His father G Prabhu, who runs his own business, and mother S K suganthi, said that hard work and sticking to a learning schedule helped Thridev succeed.