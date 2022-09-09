On day 2 of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Rahul hoists national flag, meets Anitha’s kin

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: The second day of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on Thursday morning with him hoisting the national flag in the presence of veteran party leader Kumari Ananthan at the Vivekananda College in Agastheeswaram near Kanniyakumari. The foot-march passed through Kottaram and later Rahul met family members of NEET-aspirant Anitha, who took the extreme step in 2017.

At Suchindram, the Congress leader stopped at SMSM Memorial Higher Secondary School and interacted with various civil society leaders. Meanwhile, the party’s official Twitter handle stated that Rahul listened to the society leaders’ grievances and assured them that no issue concerning unity or progress of the country will go unaddressed by the party. Another tweet by the party said the Bharat Jodo Yatra aimed at uniting people of all castes and communities. Political activist Yogendra Yadav and anti-nuclear activist SP Udayakumari also took part in the meeting.

Rahul also met women activists and Dalit activists during the day. He concluded the second day of the foot-march at Derick Junction in Nagercoil by garlanding a statue of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. “Our unity is our country’s strength. If for any reason we let other people create divisions among us, our country would be weakened.

I extend my gratitude to all those who took part in the yatra today,” Rahul said on the occasion before leaving for the Scott Christian College, where he would spend the night. MLA Oorvasi S Amirtharaj and other leaders were entrusted with arrangements for the second day of the foot-march.

