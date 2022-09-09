Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 14 lakh saplings planted in Coimbatore forest division in 9 years

As part of efforts to increase green cover, officials of Coimbatore Forest Division planted 14.33 lakh saplings between 2012 and 2021.

Published: 09th September 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  As part of efforts to increase green cover, officials of Coimbatore Forest Division (Extension) under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity and Conservation Greening Project and Tree Cultivation on Private Lands (TCPL) have planted 14.33 lakh saplings between 2012 and 2021.

Officials had distributed saplings of 24 varieties, including teak (Tectona grandis), Malai Vembu (Melia Dubia), Mahagony (Mahagony swietenia) and Perumaram (Ailanthus exceisa) to improve livelihood of farmers in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris districts.

“We have covered 95 villages in the three districts and planted 14.33 lakh saplings till 2021. Out of these saplings, we have planted a total of 13,07,006 long rotation saplings up to 2021 and 1,26,000 short rotation saplings up to 2013-14. Due to short rotation, farmers harvested in the last one year and are getting good returns. Malaivembu is one of the short rotation variety which is harvested within six to seven years.

A farmer gets between Rs 4,000 to 5,000 for harvesting Malaivembu per one tonne and the harvested tree is being used for making paper and furniture. Farmers are directly sending the harvested trees to paper and furniture companies,” said a forest department official.  

“We are planning to raise more saplings in our three nurseries in Coimbatore and distribute it in the second phase of the project soon. In this regard, a four-member team from JICA along with Vijendra Singh Malik who is Principal Chief Conservator of forests and Chief Project Director of Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response (TBGPCCR) interacted with some farmers  last week,,” the official said.

K Devarajan a farmer from Avinashi told TNIE that he harvested 10 tonnes of Perumaram and sent them to Chennai at the rate of Rs 6,000 per tonne six months ago. However this has come down to Rs 4,000 to 4,500 now. “I will now harvest Savukku ( Casuarina Junghuhniana) a tonne fetches Rs 5,250,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tree Cultivation on Private Lands Tamil Nadu Biodiversity and Conservation Greening Project
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp