Student poisoned to death: No major lapse in treatment, says Pondy health director

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: There was no major lapse by Karaikal General Hospital in the treatment administered to the 13-year-old boy who was allegedly poisoned to death by a woman last week, said Puducherry Director of Health Dr G Sriramulu on Thursday. The statement comes in the wake of a special team investigation at the hospital on September 6.

R Balamanikandan, a Class 8 student at a private educational institution in Karaikal, was allegedly fed spiked soft drink on September 2 by his girl classmate’s mother as the latter did not want him to outperform her daughter in school.

A three-member team under the directorate of health services visited the hospital on Tuesday and held inquiries. The team has submitted its findings to the directorate. Meanwhile, an autopsy was conducted on the hospital premises on September 4 and the samples have been sent for chemical analysis.

Dr G Sriramulu told TNIE, “We did not find any major lapse in the treatment given at the hospital. We still do not know what poison was given to the boy.” The director said the type of poison that the boy ingested can only be identified through analysis as some types do not have any antidote. The doctors can only treat based on the symptoms if the type is not known. The doctors at the hospital proceeded that way. We are still waiting for the autopsy report.”

KARAIKAL: There was no major lapse by Karaikal General Hospital in the treatment administered to the 13-year-old boy who was allegedly poisoned to death by a woman last week, said Puducherry Director of Health Dr G Sriramulu on Thursday. The statement comes in the wake of a special team investigation at the hospital on September 6. R Balamanikandan, a Class 8 student at a private educational institution in Karaikal, was allegedly fed spiked soft drink on September 2 by his girl classmate’s mother as the latter did not want him to outperform her daughter in school. A three-member team under the directorate of health services visited the hospital on Tuesday and held inquiries. The team has submitted its findings to the directorate. Meanwhile, an autopsy was conducted on the hospital premises on September 4 and the samples have been sent for chemical analysis. Dr G Sriramulu told TNIE, “We did not find any major lapse in the treatment given at the hospital. We still do not know what poison was given to the boy.” The director said the type of poison that the boy ingested can only be identified through analysis as some types do not have any antidote. The doctors can only treat based on the symptoms if the type is not known. The doctors at the hospital proceeded that way. We are still waiting for the autopsy report.”