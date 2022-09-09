Velumani case: SC may hear DVAC appeal today

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The SC is likely to hear on Friday an appeal by DVAC of TN police, challenging Madras HC’s order rejecting its objection to the first division bench hearing the former minister SP Velumani’s petitions seeking to quash two FIRs filed against him in connection with tender irregularities in Chennai and Coimbatore corporations and amassing disproportionate assets. The State government had raised objections to the first bench hearing the quash petitions saying they must be heard by either the single judge bench or the division bench which are specifically assigned with criminal cases involving sitting or former MPs and MLAs. In the order, CJ Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala, had decided to continue hearing the plea filed by Velumani since it involved a PIL filed by Arappor Iyakkam.