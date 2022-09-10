Home States Tamil Nadu

Boy’s death: 2 doctors in Karaikal GH suspended

Even as agitations continued, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy suspended a couple of doctors in connection with the incident.

A rally being held in Karaikal on Friday in solidarity to the demands of Balamanikandan’s parents | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL:  Thousands of shops in Karaikal district were shut in protest against the alleged medical negligence at Karaikal General Hospital, which led to the death of a 13-year-old boy, who was poisoned. Even as agitations continued, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy suspended a couple of doctors in connection with the incident.

An order from Health Secretary C Udhaya Kumar said Dr S Vijayakumar, Chief Medical Officer (Non Functional Selection Grade), and Dr Balaji Thiruvangadam were suspended with immediate effect and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against them.

Ever since the death of the Class 8 student, R Balamanikandan, at Karaikal GH on September 3, there have been calls from various sides to take action against the hospital for being under staffed. On Friday, traders across Karaikal town and the communes downed shutters, expressing solidarity with the boy’s family and demanding action against the hospital. The parents, meanwhile, demanded a CBI probe into the case.

AST Ansari Babu, an activist said, “The government must take steps to ask the doctors, who are working away from the hospital, to report back to the Karaikal GH. Vacant posts , should be filled.” It may be noted that Director of Health Dr G Sriramulu had, while speaking to reporters, said there was no major lapse in the treatment given to the boy.

Sriramulu had told TNIE that doctors followed the protocol while treating Balamanikandan. They could not know the type of poison mixed in the drink , and so, they treated him based on symptoms.

Meanwhile, Rangasamy announced the suspension of two doctors while addressing a gathering at Indira Gandhi Medical College on Friday.  Following the announcement, Dr Sriramulu told TNIE, “It is learnt that the doctors did not pay enough attention to the boy. It was not a major lapse. But, it was still a concern.”

Doctors and other staff at the hospital expressed shock over the announcement. A doctor, under condition of anonymity, said, “The doctors followed the protocol. It is unfair that they are being made scapegoats to appease those who want to blame the doctors. Our staff are de-motivated.” 

(With inputs from Debjani Dutta @ Puducherry)

