MGR Thovalai flower market in full bloom amid Onam season

The sale of flowers in MGR Thovalai market has increased twice than normal owing to the Onam festivities and relaxation of Covid restrictions in Kerala.

Published: 10th September 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

By M Abdul Rabi
KANNIYAKUMARI:  The sale of flowers in MGR Thovalai market has increased twice than normal owing to the Onam festivities and relaxation of Covid restrictions in Kerala. The market, located on the National Highways between Aralvaimozhi and Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari, is known for its ever-blooming flower markets and farms situated in and around the area.

The variety of flowers on display attracts residents not just from Tamil Nadu, but also from the border districts of Kerala. Sellers say the reason for the wide variety is due to the arrival of flowers from different markets such as Salem, Hosur, Dharmapuri and Rayakottai.

"Each year, we pin our hopes on Kerala during Onam season. However, it took a hit for the past 4-5 years in the wake of 2018 floods and the pandemic. This year, our flower sales have gone up more than double, compared to pre-Covid levels. We are sending 40-50 tonnes of flowers daily from the first day of Onam. On the eve, business peaked with the sale of around 500 tonnes," said one seller S Krishna Kumar.

T Thiruvazhi Pillai echoed the feelings, saying that the farmers and sellers are over-the-moon with the sales. "Demand was very high for yellow kenthi and orange kenthi flowers. Each flower was sold at Rs 100 per kg. White Pitchi flower was sold at Rs 1,800 per kg and Malli flower at Rs 3,500 per kg," he said.

