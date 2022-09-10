No time to waste on false propaganda by AIADMK: Chief Minister MK Stalin

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Friday that he does not have time to waste on the false propaganda propagated by the AIADMK. “Recently, Opposition party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that some DMK MLAs were having parleys with him. This is a huge lie. Even the MLAs in AIADMK are not talking to him now,” Stalin said on the sidelines of Minister P Moorthy’s son’s marriage ceremony in Madurai.

“Following the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK has suffered a series of losses in elections and now it is also divided into two factions. EPS’ post in the party is only ‘temporary’. So, just to keep himself in the limelight, he keeps spreading false stories. I have no time to respond to his claims.

The people have entrusted me with a task. In one of the posters placed to welcome me in Tirunelveli, it was mentioned ‘AM PM parkatha CM’ (roughly translated as CM serves the people round the clock). However, I want to be known as ‘MM CM’ (Minute to Minute Chief minister), the one who serves the people every minute all day long,” he added.

Stalin also elaborated on the ongoing projects in Madurai, including the construction of Kalaignar Memorial Library, which is 70% complete and several other projects. “Similarly, the State government is focusing on each and every district in the State and carrying out developmental projects. I promise you that all petitions submitted at my office will be addressed,” he concluded.

