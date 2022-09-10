Home States Tamil Nadu

TANGEDCO’s revised retail tariff comes into effect from September 10

According to the new tariff, the price is Rs 4.50 per unit (up to 400 units) without subsidy for domestic consumers.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite opposition, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has revised the tariff rates with effect from Saturday. The commission has also approved the increase of 6 % every July.

According to the new tariff, the price is Rs 4.50 per unit (up to 400 units) without subsidy for domestic consumers. The 100-unit free supply for all domestic consumers is to continue and those who do not want the subsidy may come forward and withdraw from it. 

Free supply will also continue for hut service, agriculture, power loom and handloom. A separate tariff of LT Tariff 1D is introduced for common supply for lighting, lift, water supply, garden, etc.

The Gymnasiums, Swimming pools, sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant and Fire hydrant system Gym in the residential complexes are brought under Common Supply tariff instead of commercial. 

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has introduced a peak hour system for LT tariff II-B (1), IIB (2), IIIB and V. Through the new system, the power utility will collect energy charges 25% extra from the commercial consumers. 

This 25% extra on the energy charges may be collected for 20 % of the total consumption unit until installation of Time of Day (TOD) meters. The duration of peak hours are 6 to 10 in morning and evening.

