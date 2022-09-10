Teenagers account for 6.6 per cent of total suicides in country, reveals ADSI report

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The incidence of suicide deaths among teenagers accounts for 6.6% of the total suicides in the country as per the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI) 2021 report. This is a worrisome trend and underlines the urgent need to spread awareness for instilling self-confidence among minors, say psychologists in view of the World Suicide Prevention Day being observed on September 10. It may be noted that more girls below 18 years have taken the extreme step than boys, as per the age-gender-wise distribution of suicides during 2021.

The triennial theme for World Suicide Prevention Day, 2021-2023, is "creating hope through action". The report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, revealed that 10,732 persons aged below 18 had died by suicide in 2021, which accounts for 6.54% out of the total suicide figure of 1,64,033.

Of the 10,732 minors who took the extreme step, 5,075 are boys, 5,655 girls, and two transgender children. Family issues are cited as the reason for 3,233 deaths, while love affairs have been said to have caused 1,495 suicides, exam failure 864 deaths, drug abuse and alcohol addiction 116 deaths, and career issues 105 deaths.

Indian Psychiatric Society Tamil Nadu Chapter Treasurer Dr S Sivasailam told TNIE the statistics indicate that most teenagers require therapy as one-third of the total deaths are attributed to mental stress and two-thirds to socio-psychological and familial issues. Emphasising the need to monitor cases of school and college dropouts, he said that the ADSI report on the percentage of suicide victims classified by their education shows an increase in the number of suicide cases among people with just matric or higher secondary qualification, in the past three years.

"People need to be attentive to those near them who need emotional support. Children should be helped to overcome losses, failures, and denial of opportunities," he added.

Counsellor Johncy Stephen said girls are generally more sensitive to issues and so need special attention. "As the suicidal tendencies among teenagers paint a sorry picture, the governments should create a psychologist post at every school to address their psychological and mental issues," she added.

