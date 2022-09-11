Home States Tamil Nadu

Caste violence survivors seek job opportunities, normal life in public hearing

'The victims need to continue their education, and jobs by proper rehabilitation' said AS Kumari, the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women Chairperson, who convened the meeting.

Published: 11th September 2022 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  In a public hearing hosted by an NGO, Evidence, on caste atrocities and discrimination against dalit women, 16 representatives from persons who were subjected to rape described how the violence was held, their current position and their demands to a panel comprising Dalit Human Right Defenders Network President Manjula Pradeep, Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Advocate Alagumani, Writer Jayarani, Journalist Senthilvel and Loyola College Professor Semmalar. The representatives appealed to the panel to initiate job opportunities for the survivors.

"Out of the 16, more cases are from Pudukottai. Survivors need to be supported by family and society through compassion, They need to continue their education, jobs by proper rehabilitation," said Tamil Nadu Women Commission Chairperson AS Kumari, who convened the meeting.

While hearing the cases, National Dalit Human Right Defenders Network President Manjula Pradeep asked whether the practice of two-finger test exists during medical check-up, and asked workers to ensure its ban. "There should be a medical check-up immediately along with psychological counselling after the incident," she said.

Vijayakumar from Pudukkottai said he, his pregnant wife and their two children were attacked by caste-hindu men when they were travelling in a bike. "They humiliated us by spitting pan parag. When we questioned them, we were attacked. After a long battle, the men were booked under SC/ST Atrocities Act," he said, adding that the accused is still issuing threats.

In Madurai, Alagarsamy from Sikkendar chavadi area said his son was murdered by caste hindus for fighting against Ganja peddling. "I am looking after my son's wife and their three-month-old granddaughter despite the threats from the accused side. Police refused to accept my complaint," he said, seeking the panel to give protection to his family. AS Kumari assured him that she will talk to the SP and ensure his protection.

Executive Director of Evidence, Kathir said this was the 32nd public hearing organised by the group in a span of 16 years. "So far, 3,500 cases were filed and Rs 12 crore compensation was given by the government to the survivors. However, the conviction rate in the State is at just 7%. However, States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala are acting progressively for ensuring social justice", he said.

Earlier in the day, National Level Report titled on 'Caste Based Sexual Violence and State Impunity' was released by AS Kumari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Caste violence Caste violence survivors Evidence Dalit Human Right Defenders Network
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp