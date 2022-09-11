Groom to continue innings with ‘playing contract’

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Hariprasad is no Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, but his friends do not want him to stay off the cricket ground after his marriage. After many a brain-racking session, they came up with an idea—make the bride sign a contract to let ‘their captain’ play cricket with them for some hours on weekends.

And, they did the same at the marriage function of Hariprasad and Pooja held in Usilampatti on Friday. Thus reads the contract: The bride, Pooja, hereafter should allow the groom Hariprasad to play cricket with his friends during all weekends.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramkumar, one of the friends of Hariprasad said, “Most of the members of our team Usilai Super Star cricket club stopped playing after their marriage. A few have to take permission from their wives to play with us. We do not want it to happen to our captain,” he said.

Though Pooja refused to sign the contract at first, she gave in to the demand of the team members later and signed the contract but with a rider Hariprasad can play cricket with his friends till afternoon on weekends. The ‘contract signing ceremony’ was quite a surprise, not just for the attendees, but for Hariprasad himself. And, after the ceremony got over, it was laughter that filled the hall.

