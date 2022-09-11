Coimbatore station not utilised fully: Rail users associations

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A total of 34 trains originate from Coimbatore and 96 pass through the station, but the potential of the city is not tapped fully, say rail users associations. KS Ramakrishnan Director of Kongu Railway Development Council, who obtained details of trains catering to Coimbatore through an RTI query to Southern Railway, said many rakes are parked in the station, which has only six platforms, for over ten hours.

For example, two trains are parked for over ten hours, he pointed out and suggested that the rakes could be used to operate services in new routes via Kinathukkadavu and Pollachi. According to him, rakes of Coimbatore -Mannargudi and Coimbatore -Pollachi trains remain parked during day and night respectively. Ramakrishnan said the Pollachi service could be extended till Madurai or Dindigul since the train is halting at Coimbatore station for nine hours. Likewise, the Chemmozhi Express from Mannargudi should be extended till Madurai or Rameswaram since the rake remains stationary in Coimbatore for 17 hours.



Further, activists say Southern Railway continues to ignore their suggestion to operate trains to southern districts through Kinathukkadavu and Pollachi. J Sathish DRUCC member and Joint Secretary of Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC), said, "In February 2023, Coimbatore will be celebrating 150 years and we hope for better management of resources and new train services since many stations across the country with six platforms handle more trains than Coimbatore."

K Jayaraj DRUCC member Salem Railway Division, said, "Several MPs and MLAs approached officials many times urging them to restore trains to Rameswaram and Tuticorin etc via Kinathukkadavu and Pollachi, but they maintain that there is no space in Coimbatore station to accommodate the rakes. The RTI reply has revealed that Coimbatore station is not fully utilized. Considering the fact that Coimbatore is the third largest revenue generator, officials should resume these trains without delay."

Pointing out that there are no originating trains from Podanur, which has five platforms, N Subramanian, secretary of Podanur Train Users' Association, said Podanur is the third oldest station in south India after Royapuram in Chennai and Tiruchi, It was opened in 1962. To reduce traffic congestion in Coimbatore, Podanur should be developed as second terminus. If Coimbatore - Chennai Intercity Express and Coimbatore -Nagercoil express originate at Podanur, it will benefit people in the surrounding of Podanur and Sundarapuram."

Salem DRM Gautam Srinivas told TNIE that as of now the railway has no plan to operate new train from Coimbatore and they have also yet to decide diverting rakes that are parked in Coimbatore.

Responding to another query, he said railway is addressing demands based on priority and that resumption of trains to Rameswaram and Tuticorin from Coimbatore is a policy decision.

