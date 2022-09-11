Home States Tamil Nadu

Website for Social Defence department after 6 years

The new website was created by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency after miscreants hacked the previous one because the word ‘defence’ was in it.

Published: 11th September 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Minister P Geetha unveiling the new website on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After the Depatment of Social Defence remained without a website for six years, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan, on Saturday, unveiled the website Child Protection Information Management and Monitoring System exclusively for the department.

The new website was created by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency after miscreants hacked the previous one because the word ‘defence’ was in it. The website contained crucial information regarding the status of children in the State as well as details of Juvenile Justice Boards, Child Welfare Committees, child care institutions, details of missing children and success stories of adoption among others. However, the new website only has laws related to children and registration of child care institutions online, while other details of yet to be updated.

Speaking at the event, Geetha Jeevan said the new website will ensure timely approval of childcare institutions and effective implementation of childcare provisions apart from ensuring less paperwork for the officials. All the details in the previous website will be made available on the website soon, the official further said. The address of the website is https://dsdcpimms.tn.gov.in/.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp