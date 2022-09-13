Food kiosks to come up at Smart City Project locations in Coimbatore

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Smart City Projects Limited of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for setting up food and office kiosks at Smart City Project locations across the city.

The civic body has been carrying out numerous beautification and renovation works at various locations across the city under the smart city projects. As part of the projects, the Ukkadam Periyakulam, Valankulam, Selva Chinthamani lake and other water bodies in the city are being revamped and are nearing the finishing stages. Sources said the places would be rented out for individuals to generate revenue for the civic body.

"Already first round of receiving the EOI from applicants is over, in which eight individuals were selected to set up kiosks. Based on the rates fixed for those kiosks, we have finalised the minimum rent for the new kiosks that are to be rented out for applicants. Also, a non-refundable application fee of Rs 5,000 must be paid. This is collected to avoid uncommitted applicants," said a CCMC official.

A total of eight food kiosks in the Valankulam Lake bund, two under the Valankulam flyover, four in the Ukkadam Periyakulam lake and six in the Selvachinthamani lake will be rented out by the civic body. The rent for the shops varies between Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000. Apart from that, four office spaces under the Valankulam flyover will also be rented out to applicants. The application should be submitted by 3 PM on September 15.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila said that a container kiosk will be provided for the highest bidder to generate revenue for the civic body, adding that the civic body is also constructing multiple food courts at the smart city project locations which will be bigger than the kiosks.

Water Body | Shop Type | Size | Total shops | Base Rent (per month)

Valankulam Lake | Food Kiosk | 10x8= 80 sq.ft | 8 | Rs 15,000

Valankulam Under flyover | Food Kiosk | (10x8)+(20x8)= 240 sq.ft | 1 | Rs 30,000

Valankulam Under flyover | Food Kiosk | 24x8= 192 sq.ft | 1 | Rs 25,000

Valankulam Under flyover | Office Kiosk | 20x8= 160 sq.ft | 4 | Rs 20,000

Periyukulam Lake | Food Kiosk | 10x8= 80 sq.ft | 3 | Rs 15,000

Periyukulam Lake | Food Kiosk | 20x8= 160 sq.ft | 1 | Rs 20,000

Selvachinthamani Lake | Food Kiosk | 20x8= 160 sq.ft | 1 | Rs 20,000

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Smart City Projects Limited of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for setting up food and office kiosks at Smart City Project locations across the city. The civic body has been carrying out numerous beautification and renovation works at various locations across the city under the smart city projects. As part of the projects, the Ukkadam Periyakulam, Valankulam, Selva Chinthamani lake and other water bodies in the city are being revamped and are nearing the finishing stages. Sources said the places would be rented out for individuals to generate revenue for the civic body. "Already first round of receiving the EOI from applicants is over, in which eight individuals were selected to set up kiosks. Based on the rates fixed for those kiosks, we have finalised the minimum rent for the new kiosks that are to be rented out for applicants. Also, a non-refundable application fee of Rs 5,000 must be paid. This is collected to avoid uncommitted applicants," said a CCMC official. A total of eight food kiosks in the Valankulam Lake bund, two under the Valankulam flyover, four in the Ukkadam Periyakulam lake and six in the Selvachinthamani lake will be rented out by the civic body. The rent for the shops varies between Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000. Apart from that, four office spaces under the Valankulam flyover will also be rented out to applicants. The application should be submitted by 3 PM on September 15. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila said that a container kiosk will be provided for the highest bidder to generate revenue for the civic body, adding that the civic body is also constructing multiple food courts at the smart city project locations which will be bigger than the kiosks. Water Body | Shop Type | Size | Total shops | Base Rent (per month) Valankulam Lake | Food Kiosk | 10x8= 80 sq.ft | 8 | Rs 15,000 Valankulam Under flyover | Food Kiosk | (10x8)+(20x8)= 240 sq.ft | 1 | Rs 30,000 Valankulam Under flyover | Food Kiosk | 24x8= 192 sq.ft | 1 | Rs 25,000 Valankulam Under flyover | Office Kiosk | 20x8= 160 sq.ft | 4 | Rs 20,000 Periyukulam Lake | Food Kiosk | 10x8= 80 sq.ft | 3 | Rs 15,000 Periyukulam Lake | Food Kiosk | 20x8= 160 sq.ft | 1 | Rs 20,000 Selvachinthamani Lake | Food Kiosk | 20x8= 160 sq.ft | 1 | Rs 20,000