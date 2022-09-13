Rain lashes Nilgiris, 16 tribals rescued by revenue officials

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Based on the instructions of Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith, a total of 16 people from four tribal families residing in low-lying areas of Thorapalli in Gudalur taluk were evacuated by revenue officials on Monday as water entered their houses after a nearby river overflowed following heavy rains. They were accommodated in a residential school in the area.

A senior official from the department said, “Out of 12 families residing in Thorapalli, four families have been relocated. They will be allowed to go back to their houses once the rains stop. Though places like Devala and Padanthorai near Gudalur have witnessed heavy rains, no major damage was reported in those areas.”

According to sources, a roof was damaged after a tree fell over a house at O-Valley. Residents of Masinagudi were also isolated after a low level bridge near Theppakadu submerged in the flood. A minor landslide was reported from near Akash bridge in Naduvattam, following the rains on Saturday due to which the movement of vehicles on Ooty-Mysore National Highway was affected.

“We have removed the three small sized rocks which fell on the road and levelled the area. The place witnessed a similar landslide a month ago as well,” said a State highway official.Sources in the fire and rescue service department at Gudalur said they didn’t get any rescue calls on Saturday and Sunday.

While 160 mm rain was recorded in Pandalur in the last 24 hours, which is the highest in Nilgiris, as against a total of 462 mm rainfall recorded across the district. Likewise, Pandathorai received 109mm, Devala 47mm and Cherangode 52mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

