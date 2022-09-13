Rain lashes Nilgiris, 16 tribals rescued by revenue officials

COIMBATORE: Based on the instructions of Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith, a total of 16 people from four tribal families residing in low-lying areas of Thorapalli in Gudalur taluk were evacuated by revenue officials on Monday as water entered their houses after a nearby river overflowed following heavy rains. They were accommodated in a residential school in the area.
