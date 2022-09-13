Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Ready-built factory’ for investors at Sipcot Industrial Park in Nemmeli

Facility to help set up industries without delay as State aims to fast-track investment; feasibility report awaited

Published: 13th September 2022

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To help investors reduce the start-up period and capital investment, the State government is constructing a ‘Ready-Built Factory’ in Sipcot Industrial Park in Nemmeli.Officials said it will be constructed in four phases on the 205 acres earmarked for the project. Under the first phase, a built-up area of 1.5 lakh sq ft over an extent of five acres is being set up at a cost of Rs 40 crore. Under the scheme, the factory site will be made available for investors or industries. All an investor or industry has to do is move in the machinery and start operating.

The government intends to promote a scheme of ‘plug and play’ to fast-track investment proposals, especially for projects with substantial foreign investment. Under the scheme, industries will be give ready-made facilities in terms of buildings, power-water-sewage connectivity, road connectivity, and other basics including clearances to start operating, sources said.It is learnt that a feasibility report is to be submitted by the consultant. The ready-built factory was announced by the State government in the Assembly last year. A private consultant is studying the viability of the project.

M Ponnuswami, chairman, MSME and Ease of Doing Business sub-committee, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Southern Region, told TNIE the project could be a game-changer. “Usually, constructing a factory and then going in for approvals takes a long time — about 18 months. Now, the government itself is providing land and factories for investors,” he said.

Ponnuswami added that CII has been getting queries from neighbouring States over whether such a facility is available in Tamil Nadu. This could boost investment in the State, he said, adding that the government should allow the private sector too to create such facilities.

