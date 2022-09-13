Tamil Nadu: Clear sand mounds on four-junction road, say Perambalur residents

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Motorists and pedestrians using the four-junction road in Perambalur have urged the authorities to immediately clear the sand mounds on the roadside, which affect road users, especially after a spell of rain.

According to sources, a drainage canal was dug out for a distance of 1.5 km from the new bus stand to the four-junction by the State Highways Department four months ago. However, the sand scooped out from the ground has been left on the roadside and not removed even after the canal work ended. Besides reducing pedestrian space on the roadside, the sand spreads across the road following a shower, creating difficulties for vehicle users.

Speaking to TNIE, P Shanmugam, a motorist from Perambalur said, "It is not an easy job to drive on the four-junction road from Perambalur new bus stand. It is very slippery to ride and the space on the road has also been reduced. We are forced to ride very close to heavy vehicles, braving the risk of getting knocked down."

L Selvi, a pedestrian from Perambalur, said, "Vehicle movement is continuous on the road, and it has also become unfriendly to pedestrians. Walking on the road during the rains is extremely difficult, and we are forced to move almost to the middle of the road. Nothing can be more dangerous to the elderly and children. It is sad that the State Highways Department is showing little interest in clearing the sand. The district administration should understand our difficulties and take action immediately. We can't imagine our plight during the rainy season if the sand is not cleared at the earliest."

When TNIE contacted the Perambalur State Highways Department, an official said action will be taken immediately.

PERAMBALUR: Motorists and pedestrians using the four-junction road in Perambalur have urged the authorities to immediately clear the sand mounds on the roadside, which affect road users, especially after a spell of rain. According to sources, a drainage canal was dug out for a distance of 1.5 km from the new bus stand to the four-junction by the State Highways Department four months ago. However, the sand scooped out from the ground has been left on the roadside and not removed even after the canal work ended. Besides reducing pedestrian space on the roadside, the sand spreads across the road following a shower, creating difficulties for vehicle users. Speaking to TNIE, P Shanmugam, a motorist from Perambalur said, "It is not an easy job to drive on the four-junction road from Perambalur new bus stand. It is very slippery to ride and the space on the road has also been reduced. We are forced to ride very close to heavy vehicles, braving the risk of getting knocked down." L Selvi, a pedestrian from Perambalur, said, "Vehicle movement is continuous on the road, and it has also become unfriendly to pedestrians. Walking on the road during the rains is extremely difficult, and we are forced to move almost to the middle of the road. Nothing can be more dangerous to the elderly and children. It is sad that the State Highways Department is showing little interest in clearing the sand. The district administration should understand our difficulties and take action immediately. We can't imagine our plight during the rainy season if the sand is not cleared at the earliest." When TNIE contacted the Perambalur State Highways Department, an official said action will be taken immediately.